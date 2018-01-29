search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Budget session 2018-19, Modi pitches for passage of triple talaq bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 11:48 am IST
'We should rise above politics and make most use of our healthy parliamentary committees system and have proactive discussions,' Modi said.
'We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 'We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all the political parties to help pass the triple talaq bill in the Budget session of Parliament as a New Year gift to Muslim women. Modi said, "we have to pass this bill and protect Muslim women". 

The Prime Minister said the budget will add new vigour to India's development and will fulfil aspirations of people. "We should rise above politics and make most use of our healthy system of parliamentary committees and have proactive discussions," he said. 

 

Modi also said, "We should make use of our system of parliamentary committees and discuss aspects of the Budget. We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers."

Terming the budget session important, the Prime Minister said, "The world is optimistic about India. Agencies like World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been giving an optimistic opinion of the country."

The last full budget before the 2019 general election will be presented on February 1. 

At the all-party ahead of the Budget session, the Prime Minister on Sunday, said the Budget session is very important and the government takes very sincerely the suggestions given about it by opposition during discussion in all party meeting. 

The Opposition, however, said it planned to counter the government on issues such as incidents of rape and other atrocities on women, alleged attacks on the Constitution and constitutional institutions and the plight of traders, besides the recent incident of communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. 

The opposition has also asked the government to allow a discussion on these issues during the Budget session.

The focus of the Union budget will be job creation, small businesses and rural schemes, reported news agency Reuters, quoting officials. "The budget is likely to offer incentives to the farm sector and small businesses," Reuters quoted an official as saying.

Tags: narendra modi, budget 2018, triple talaq bill, new india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Empowerment not appeasement of minorities is our mantra: President

The President said 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Swara Bhaskar reacts to flak on using 'vagina' in open letter to Bhansali

Singer-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi picked up on a role of a prostituted woman played by Swara earlier on in her career, in the 2017 acclaimed film 'Anarkali of Aarah'. (Photo: File)

Despite partial rollback, DMK protests against Tamil Nadu bus fare hike

DMK holds protests against the hike in bus fare in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

15 months post-noteban, Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today

The Economic Survey of India 2018 will be tabled in both the houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

42-yr-old jobless techie in Secunderabad commits suicide out of depression

A video footage of the incident showed Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham