search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

32-yr-old Andhra techie, 'talking on phone', falls to death at Chennai airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Chaitanya Vuyuru employed at an IT company in Bengaluru died after falling off from a bridge at Chennai airport around 6:30 am on Monday.
32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: DC | File)
 32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: DC | File)

Chennai: A man fell to his death from a bridge at the Chennai airport, police and airport officials said.

The man fell from the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal and died, they said.

 

According to a report in The Times of India, the man has been identified as 32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru of Vijayawada and was employed at an IT company in Bengaluru died after falling off from a bridge at the Chennai Airport around 6:30 am on Monday.

The report quoted witnesses informing the police that Chaitanya had been sitting on the railing of the flyover and had fallen off from there. Footages from the CCTV cameras showed that the man was either trying to take a selfie or talking to someone sitting on the railing. The flyover is used for dropping passengers at the domestic and international departure terminals.

Police were checking if it was a case of suicide or an accidental fall from the bridge. According to reports, Chaitanya had suffered multiple fractures on his skull.

The man was not carrying any bag and he didn't have any air ticket.

"He may have an e-ticket in his mobile. But his Apple iPhone was damaged in the incident. Another phone he carried was malfunctioning after the fall from a 10-foot high flyover," a TOI report quoted a police officer as saying.

Police recovered an identity card from him and contacted his father, Janardhana Rao. "Rao and his family members are rushing to Chennai from Vijayawada. We don't know why Chaitanya came to Chennai."

According to reports, the airport police has registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC. Further investigations are on.

Tags: andhra techie, chennai airport, techie falls off bridge, chaitanya vuyuru
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Economic Survey sees GDP growth accelerating to 7-7.5 pc in 2018-19

The Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.  (Photo: File | PTI)

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy, replaces groom in marriage ritual

'This action coming from the daughter of an MP can set an example for others to follow. A woman riding a horse carriage for the ritual is bound to be noticed and followed by other families soon,

Empowerment not appeasement of minorities is our mantra: President

The President said 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of Budget session 2018-19, Modi pitches for passage of triple talaq bill

'We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Swara Bhaskar reacts to flak on using 'vagina' in open letter to Bhansali

Singer-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi picked up on a role of a prostituted woman played by Swara earlier on in her career, in the 2017 acclaimed film 'Anarkali of Aarah'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham