search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

42-yr-old jobless techie in Secunderabad commits suicide out of depression

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 9:14 am IST
The software professional who had returned from the United States, was under mental stress and depression since 2004 following an accident.
A video footage of the incident showed Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)
 A video footage of the incident showed Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad:  A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his third floor apartment in Secunderabad, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 3:45 pm on Saturday.

K Ravi Kumar, software professional who had returned from the United States, was under mental stress and depression since 2004 following an accident and was jobless, Karkhana Police Station Inspector B Janaiah said.

 

"He used to quarrel with his wife who worked at a shop. The couple does not have children. Yesterday morning too they had a quarrel after which she left for work. In the afternoon he jumped from the sliding window of his apartment and suffered grievous injuries to his head, hands and legs," the Inspector said.

A video footage of the incident showed Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground.

Officials said that some local residents might have captured the video while the man was jumping.

Kumar was shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, said Janaiah, adding that it looked like a case of suicide due to depression, as per preliminary investigations.

The official said that no suicide note had been found.

Tags: depression, mental stress, 42-year-old techie commits suicide, jobless techie commits suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

112 arrested after violence intensifies in UP's Kasganj, situation remains tense

Cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, CLA (Criminal Law Amendment) Act and for violation of the National Flag Act. (Photo: ANI)

Budget session starts today, Govt to push for passage of triple talaq bill

The budget 2018-19 will be the last full-fledged before the 2019 general elections. The budget will be presented on Thursday, February 1. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Now, eco-activists’ NOTA to Netravathi diversion

Eco-activists have come out with their own version of NOTA, which reads as Netravathiyannu Ottagi Tammadendu Anumodisona

Bengaluru: Transgenders trouble us and create nuisance, complain Shopkeepers

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Pulse-polio: 90.11 per cent kids covered across Karnataka

Approximately, 65 lakh children in the state are under the Health Department's radar for this year's polio vaccination programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham