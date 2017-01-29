Will get Rs 1 lakh crore in investments to AP: Chandrababu Naidu

Representatives of CRDA and NHAI signed MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Accusing the Opposition of trying to disrupt the CII Partnership Summit, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he aimed to bring investments worth Rs1 lakh-crore to the state by 2029, and also to host a Davos-type international meeting here.

Addressing the media after the valedictory of the two-day event, Mr Naidu said he was successful in thwarting the ‘disruptive attempts’ of the Opposition.

“There was jubilant mood all around and the Partnership Summit got an incredible response. Over 2,000 delegates from 50 countries participated. This is only a beginning. My aim is to conduct Davos-type meeting in AP. Davos is a power platform for knowledge sharing and networking. I want to build such an ecosystem in the state,” he said.

The CM added that during the summit, as many as 665 MoUs were signed, which would bring in around Rs10.54 lakh crore investments into the state and provide around 22.54 lakh jobs.

“My aim is to attract at least Rs1 lakh crore investments into the state, which will make AP a $trillion economy. Such investment will also provide around 1.5 crore jobs. We can also achieve CAGR (combined annual growth rate) of 12 to 13 per cent. AP would become the hub of innovation,” he said.

Mr Naidu said an expressway would be laid from Amaravati to Anantapur, connecting three Rayalaseema districts through the MoUs signed with the NHAI.

He said Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Abu Dhabi were ready to consider AP to set up their downstream industries, oil refineries and petro chemical complexes.