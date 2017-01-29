Nation, Current Affairs

Videshi Bhavan to aid foreign travellers: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 3:11 am IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced construction of ‘Videshi Bhavan’ in Hyderabad that would offer services to people in TS and NRIs visiting foreign countries, besides foreigners residing in the state.

Mr Rao said the government will soon allot land at a suitable location for the Bhavan. 

External affairs secretary Dnyaneshwar Mulay met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday. Mr Mulay announced that a regional passport office will be set up in Warangal soon. 

The CM said the land in Warangal would be allotted at the earliest to set up passport office. 

Mr Mulay said the MEA officials will soon visit Warangal to identify suitable land.

Mr Rao said a large number of people from TS are travelling abroad every year for education, jobs, business and for other purposes and there is a need for the government to offer them assistance so that they don't face any trouble during their stay abroad. 

The CM pointed out that lack of governmental support has been forcing people to rely on agents, brokers etc, who are cheating them due to which they were facing several hardships and losing money.

“Not only this, some of our people are facing police cases, and some have been kidnapped in foreign countries. Some are losing their lives in accidents or getting seriously injured. We need to assist them in such circumstances. With the Centre encouraging FDIs in various sectors, many foreign nationals are visiting India and residing here. We should also take care of them,” Mr Rao said.

He said there was a need to create awareness among the people who are going to the Gulf for jobs and for those who are going to other countries for higher studies.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, hyderabad videshi bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

