Telangana govt not utilising funds granted by Centre: Bandaru Dattatreya

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday criticised the Telangana Government for "not utilising funds given by the Centre".

"Telangana government should have utilised the central funds," Dattatreya told reporters here this evening.

He said work on irrigation projects, like Kaleshwaram, needs to be expedited by Telangana government.

"A 500 MW solar power project was sanctioned by the Centre for Mahaboobnagar district, but work is yet to be initiated by Telangana government. The Centre was unable to allocate funds for Kaleshwaram project, as the detailed project report was not sent by Telangana government," he said.

He said Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had shown interest in the implementation of demonetisation programme,

Dattatreya maintained. "Cashless transactions would lead to economic empowerment," he told.