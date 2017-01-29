Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt not utilising funds granted by Centre: Bandaru Dattatreya

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 9:19 am IST
He said work on irrigation projects, like Kaleshwaram, needs to be expedited by Telangana government.
Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya. (Photo: PTI)
Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday criticised the Telangana Government for "not utilising funds given by the Centre".

"Telangana government should have utilised the central funds," Dattatreya told reporters here this evening.

"A 500 MW solar power project was sanctioned by the Centre for Mahaboobnagar district, but work is yet to be initiated by Telangana government. The Centre was unable to allocate funds for Kaleshwaram project, as the detailed project report was not sent by Telangana government," he said.

He said Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had shown interest in the implementation of demonetisation programme,

Dattatreya maintained. "Cashless transactions would lead to economic empowerment," he told.

Tags: bandaru dattatreya, telangana, kaleshwaram irrigation project, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar

