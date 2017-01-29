Nation, Current Affairs

Manhandling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali highly objectionable: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Bhansali had to cancel the shooting of his film 'Padmavati' in Jaipur after the set was vandalised by a Rajput group and he was assaulted.
M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union urban development and information & broadcasting minister. (Photo: File)
 M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union urban development and information & broadcasting minister. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday termed as "highly objectionable" the manhandling of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said one cannot take law into own hands.

"Manhandling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and disturbing the shooting of film is highly objectionable.

"No one can take law into own hands. Spoke to Vasundhara Raje ji and asked her to take necessary action," he said.

Bhansali had to cancel the shooting of his film "Padmavati" in Jaipur after the set was vandalised by a Rajput group and he was assaulted.

The assault triggered outrage in the film industry and Bhansali termed it as "uncalled for" and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city.

Members of the Rajput community group stopped the shooting by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was "distorting facts" in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati.

Refuting claims of the fringe group that the film will feature an intimate scene between Alauddin Khiji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), Bhansali said there is no such sequence.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali, karni sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

