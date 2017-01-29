Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission nod for PM’s Mann Ki Baat during polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 3:45 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 3:45 am IST
The poll code came into force on January 4 and will last till the polls are over.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday gave its go ahead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address despite the Mode Code of Conduct being in place, but slammed some government departments like the ministries of finance and defence and the Niti Ayog for failing to seek its permission before holding similar decisions, which can affect the level-playing field during Assembly polls in five states.

Specifically mentioning the finance ministry, Niti Aayog and defence ministry, the EC said they “failed” to refer important matters to it, despite the poll code being in effect. The poll code came into force on January 4 and will last till the polls are over.

“The EC has noted that in certain cases, the ministries/departments took decisions, which have the effect of disturbing level-playing field of poll-bound states, without referring the matter to the Commission, particularly by Niti Aayog, ministry of defence and ministry of finance,” the poll body said in a letter to Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha.

The reason behind the letter seemed to be the finance ministry’s decision to fix the Budget date without seeking its clearance when it was clear the Union budget will be presented when the election process in Uttar Pradesh,
Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will be on.

On January 20, the poll panel had pulled up the Niti Aayog for holding special Gram Sabhas in the five poll-bound states without seeking its permission. It had also given permission to the defence ministry to hold Combined Commanders' Conference in Uttarakhand with the rider that the PM, who inaugurated it, would not combine the event with an election rally in the poll-bound state.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' show got the EC approval after the government approached it seeking its permission to continue to hold the show during the poll time. Pertinent that this time, the focus of 'Mann ki baat' will be the Class 10 and 12 board exams, which will commence from March 9.

Tags: mann ki baat, niti aayog, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
 

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive accident, take injured to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, who was driving with his wife Reeva Solanki, hit a scooty from behind, according to reports. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Woman does wedding photoshoot with ‘pizza’ husband

Christina Wagner, 18 decided to get married to the pizza when she saw her grandmother's vintage wedding dress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Serena, Venus show some sister love after all-Williams Australian Open final

Venus and Serena Williams have asserted their dominance over the world of tennis for almost two decades now, winning 30 titles between themselves. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Miffed SM Krishna quits Congress, to announce plan today

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna (Photo: PTI/File)

With China in mind, Narendra Modi calls Duterte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: SP, BSP in tug of war over 20 per cent Muslim vote bank

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Doctor had 1,800 followers on Instagram, 3,000 clients

Malkajgiri SOT inspector G. Naveen Kumar said Khan procured ganja from peddlars in Dhoolpet and chocolates from general stores. (Representational Image)

Bhansali slapgate: Congress backs Rajput Karni Sena

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham