Wife of Tollywood comedian Vanitha Reddy surrenders, alleges torture

Hyderabad: Vanitha Reddy, wife of Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai, who committed suicide earlier this month, surrendered before the Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday afternoon, following a notice from the police. She alleged that she was facing harassment from her in-laws after the death of her husband.

Speaking to the media before surrendering, she condemned the allegations made by Vijay’s parents, claiming that they had filed a false case against her.

She said that she was gathering evidence to prove her innocence. “We issued a notice to her on Wednesday, giving her three days time to gather evidence and report to us. However, she arrived on the same day with the evidence and surrendered,” said Purna Chander, police inspector of Jubilee Hills. She came to the police station with her daughter, Kundana.

Hours before the suicide, Vijay took a selfie video in which he alleged that his wife along with her lawyer had mentally tortured him for money. He also urged his father to teach a stern lesson to them. A few days later, Vanitha defended herself by releasing a selfie from an undisclosed location. She also leaked two intimate pictures of Vijay with a woman to news channels.

“We have booked a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against her and will proceed according to the evidence,” said the inspector.