search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Wife of Tollywood comedian Vanitha Reddy surrenders, alleges torture

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 2:36 am IST
She alleged that she was facing harassment from her in-laws after the death of her husband.
Vanitha Reddy, wife of Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai, who committed suicide earlier this month, surrendered before the Jubilee Hills police.
 Vanitha Reddy, wife of Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai, who committed suicide earlier this month, surrendered before the Jubilee Hills police.

Hyderabad: Vanitha Reddy, wife of Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai, who committed suicide earlier this month, surrendered before the Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday afternoon, following a notice from the police. She alleged that she was facing harassment from her in-laws after the death of her husband.

Speaking to the media before surrendering, she condemned the allegations made by Vijay’s parents, claiming that they had filed a false case against her.

 

She said that she was gathering evidence to prove her innocence. “We issued a notice to her on Wednesday, giving her three days time to gather evidence and report to us. However, she arrived on the same day with the evidence and surrendered,” said Purna Chander, police inspector of Jubilee Hills. She came to the police station with her daughter, Kundana.

Hours before the suicide, Vijay took a selfie video in which he alleged that his wife along with her lawyer had mentally tortured him for money. He also urged his father to teach a stern lesson to them. A few days later, Vanitha defended herself by releasing a selfie from an undisclosed location. She also leaked two intimate pictures of Vijay with a woman to news channels.

“We have booked a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against her and will proceed according to the evidence,” said the inspector.

Tags: vanitha reddy, vijay sai, suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

See photos: Virat Kohli-Anuskha Sharma, Team India leave for South Africa tour

“(It is) Not difficult to switch on, at all. I was out for something more important that will remain very special for both of us. Switching on back to cricket is not difficult at all. It's in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management,” said Virat Kohli as he returns to cricket after a mini-break for marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

53 per cent children face one or more forms of sexual abuse, says government

According to Minister of State for Home, 50 per cent abusers were persons known to the child and most children did not report the matter to anyone.
 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10th jumbo camp at Nagavara in Hassan

Trouble-making jumbos are either translocated to other forests from conflict areas or kept in elephant camps. (Photo: DC)

Farmers to CM: Meet PM, get water

The farmers' organisation leading the agitation over Karnataka's decades' old row with Goa over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. (Photo: DC)

Disabled, elderly department works with only 28 per cent staff

According to information available from the department, of the 464 sanctioned posts, 334 are vacant, which translates to over 72% vacancies. (Photo: DC)

CBI techie held for tatkal tickets scam

Besides, 10 agents — seven in Jaunpur and three in Mumbai — have been identified, the sources said.

Bengaluru: Women, differently abled drivers to steer buggies at rail station

The team operating battery-operated buggies. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham