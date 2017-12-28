search on deccanchronicle.com
Triple talaq for waking up late: Ahead of bill introduction, man bashes wife

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 10:23 am IST
UP Police, however, said they can't do anything as the woman has not filed a complaint against her husband as of now.
 The victim also alleged that later, her husband escaped from the house after locking her up inside; the police had to break in to rescue her. (Photo: AFP| File| Representational)

Ramnagar (UP): While the triple talaq bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, a woman in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday woke up to find her husband uttering the three dreaded words.

Gul Afshan, a resident of Azimnagar in Rampur district, said that her husband Qasim thrashed her and divorced her by uttering talaq thrice because she woke up late in the morning.

 

The wife alleged that later, Qasim escaped from the house after locking her up inside. The police had to break in.

Narrating her six-month-old abusive marriage, she said that he used to beat her from the very beginning.

The police said that they can't do anything as the woman has not filed a complaint against her husband as of now.

"The woman has not filed an FIR as yet. We will take action against him once the complaint is lodged," said Sanjay Yadav, Azimnagar SHO.

The incident comes to light just ahead of the introduction of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill.

The bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

While the Supreme Court and Centre have called for the scrapping of triple talaq, terming it "illegal and unconstitutional", some Muslim women are still facing the brunt of this age-old practice.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declared the practice of instant divorce as void and unconstitutional and termed it as arbitrary and violative of the right to equality of Muslim women.

