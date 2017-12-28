search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj to address Parliament on Pak's treatment to Jadhav's mother, wife

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 10:03 am IST
The Parliament witnessed uproar on Wednesday after Pakistan humiliated the kin of jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will first address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and the Lok Sabha at 12 noon. (Photo: File)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will first address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and the Lok Sabha at 12 noon. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will on Thursday make a statement on treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother in Pakistan in both the Houses of Parliament.

Swaraj will first address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and the Lok Sabha at 12 noon.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Parliament witnessed protests, with various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK condemning the way Pakistan humiliated the kin of jailed Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad.

"We condemn the way Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were treated in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav should be brought back to the country," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament.

Even Congress leader Veerappa Moily termed the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav's family members as "a diplomatic failure on the part of our MEA and the country".

Read: Jadhav is a terrorist, Pak treated him accordingly: MP Naresh Agarwal spurs row

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, who met him on Monday in Islamabad.

The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, for "security" reasons.

Read: Jadhav’s wife, mother made to remove bangles, mangalsutra before reunion

After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists.

Adding to these treatment, Pakistani journalists heckled and harassed Jadhav's mother and wife by hurling insensitive questions on them - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".

Read: How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.

Tags: sushma swaraj, lok sabha, rajya sabha, sushma swaraj to address parliament on pak's treatment to jadhav's family
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

See photos: Virat Kohli-Anuskha Sharma, Team India leave for South Africa tour

“(It is) Not difficult to switch on, at all. I was out for something more important that will remain very special for both of us. Switching on back to cricket is not difficult at all. It's in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management,” said Virat Kohli as he returns to cricket after a mini-break for marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

53 per cent children face one or more forms of sexual abuse, says government

According to Minister of State for Home, 50 per cent abusers were persons known to the child and most children did not report the matter to anyone.
 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't want disturbance from any third country in CEPC: China hints at India

The CPEC, a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt One Road, links its restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Balochistan province. (Photo: Representational Image | AFP)

'Mr Jaitlie' thanks for telling PM never means his words: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's dig came hours after the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks against his predecessor made during the Gujarat polls campaign. (Photo: File)

Thirty sixth Cochin flower show to start from Friday

The Agriculture department is organizing an agri clinic which will provide guidelines for those who want to set up gardens at homes. (Representational Image)

Kochi: No second boat yet as visitors increase

Foreigners as well as city residents at a hangout in Fort Kochi ahead of New Year celebrations.

Kerala: Late fund transfer affects utilisation, says Finance Department

“Transfer of funds at the fag-end of the year causes rush of expenditure and lapse of fund due to non utilisation,” the source said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham