search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Job well done: Pak thanks journalists for harassing Jadhav's wife, mother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Perturbed by the act of their fellow press colleagues, some scribes in Pakistan took to Twitter to slam their misconduct.
After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi. (Photo: AP)
 After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: In another shock for India, journalists of Pakistan media were thanked by the Foreign Office (FO) for heckling and humiliating the mother and wife of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav when they met him on Monday in Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Office seemed pleased with the media's performance and thanked them saying "Job well done". 

 

A senior journalist with Dawn newspaper Hassan Belal Zaidi tweeted that Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry (MOFA) office had planned the shameful heckling in advance and later even thanked the journalists for a "job well done".

On Monday, after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his wife Chetna and mother Avanti on stepping out were forced to wait for their car outside the Pakistan Foreign Office. The wait left them in the open for harassment by Pakistani media.

Pakistan media heckled Jadhav's wife and mother over and again with questions like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)" 

Read: How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother

Some journalists in Pakistan too slammed the conduct of their press colleagues.

Taha Siddiqui, Pakistan bureau chief of WION News, said he was disgusted by what his fellow journalists did.

Another eminent journalist from Pakistan, Benzair Shah, condemned the act of her fellow scribes. 

Jadhav being allowed to meet his wife and mother was termed as a "humanitarian gesture" by Pakistan, which essentially humiliated and intimidated the women, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi. 

Read: Kulbushan Jadhav meets wife, mom from behind glass screen

Pakistan even behaved inhuman and displayed zero cultural sensitivity and made Jadhav's wife and mother change clothes, remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi. Jadhav's wife Chetankul's footwear was also not returned by Pakistan, which claims there was "something metallic" in them and they are being examined by forensic experts.

Tags: pakistan thanks journalists for heckling jadhav's wife-mother, pakistani media, kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan journalists condemn act of their fellow scribe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
 

Tel Aviv residents build 118-ft tower to honour 8-year-old cancer victim

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes. (Photo: Twitter/GalitPeleg)
 

Video: 7-year-old gets flung out of car in traffic accident

The driver stopped his car and rushed the little boy to the hospital. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

In pics: Rohit, KL Rahul attend Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma's Mumbai reception

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was the latest to get married, as he tied the knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma here on Wednesday.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TRS in LS demands setting up of separate Telangana high court

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad's novel 'lathi, seeti' drive to discourage people from urinating in public

The civic body stated that it has made available 109 pre-fabricated toilets, 46 Sulabh complexes, 20 community toilets for public use. (Photo: DC)

AIADMK cracks whip against Dhinakaran loyalists, expels 44 from party

In a jolt to the ruling camp, Dhinakaran had won the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll against its candidate E Madhusudhanan by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes. (Photo: PTI/File)

Historic triple talaq bill paves way in Lok Sabha: Here's how it was welcomed

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was introduced by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid opposition to its introduction by members of different parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All India Muslim League. (Photo: Representational)

Sharing Mahadeyi water with K’taka for drinking needs never a problem: Goa counsel

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham