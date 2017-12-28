search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile in Odisha

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
The earlier two tests were conducted on March 1 and February 11, 2017.
Integrated test range in Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district. (PTI File)
 Integrated test range in Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district. (PTI File)

Balasore (Odisha): India on Thursday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed Advanced Air Defence (AAD) supersonic interceptor missile, capable of destroying any incoming ballistic missile in low altitude, from a test range in Odisha.

This was the third supersonic interceptor test carried out this year in which an incoming ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted, within 30 km altitude of the earth’s atmosphere by an interceptor.

 

“It was a direct hit and grand success,” defence sources said after the test launch.

The earlier two tests were conducted on March 1 and February 11, 2017, as part of efforts to have a full-fledged multi-layer Ballistic Missile Defence system.

“Today’s test was conducted to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode and it was all success,” the sources said.

The target missile-- a Prithvi missile-- was launched from launch complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here.

After getting signals by tracking radars, the interceptor AAD missile, positioned at Abdul Kalam Island --previously known as Wheeler Island -- in the Bay of Bengal, roared through its trajectory to destroy the hostile target missile in mid-air in an endo-atmospheric altitude, defence sources said.

The interceptor is a 7.5-meter long single stage solid rocket propelled guided missile equipped with a navigation system, a hi-tech computer and an electro-mechanical activator, the sources said.

The state-of-the-art interceptor missile has its own mobile launcher, secure data link for interception, independent tracking and homing capabilities and sophisticated radars.

Tags: advanced air defence, supersonic interceptor missile, ballistic missile, ballistic missile defence system
Location: India, Odisha




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
 

Tel Aviv residents build 118-ft tower to honour 8-year-old cancer victim

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes. (Photo: Twitter/GalitPeleg)
 

Video: 7-year-old gets flung out of car in traffic accident

The driver stopped his car and rushed the little boy to the hospital. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

In pics: Rohit, KL Rahul attend Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma's Mumbai reception

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was the latest to get married, as he tied the knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma here on Wednesday.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple talaq bill shouldn't be linked to religion, politics: Ravi Shankar in LS

The Law Minister informed the House that at least 100 triple talaq cases have come to light after the Supreme Court banned it in August this year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Job well done: Pak thanks journalists for harassing Jadhav's wife, mother

After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi. (Photo: AP)

TRS in LS demands setting up of separate Telangana high court

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad's novel 'lathi, seeti' drive to discourage people from urinating in public

The civic body stated that it has made available 109 pre-fabricated toilets, 46 Sulabh complexes, 20 community toilets for public use. (Photo: DC)

AIADMK cracks whip against Dhinakaran loyalists, expels 44 from party

In a jolt to the ruling camp, Dhinakaran had won the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll against its candidate E Madhusudhanan by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham