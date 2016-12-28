Nation, Current Affairs

Why is Narendra Modi shy of probe, asks Sheila Dikshit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2016, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 2:31 am IST
Sheila Dikshit tweeted “Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?”
Congress' chief ministerial candidate in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress' chief ministerial candidate in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It was a volte face by the Congress Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit she had on Monday junked the sahara and Birla diaries in which her name had allegedly appeared.

Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering why he was shying away from an independent probe into the ‘Sahara-Birla’ papers relating to alleged pay-offs.

Sheila Dikshit tweeted “Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?” Her name had also figured in the Sahara diaries with several other politicians cutting across party lines.

She had trashed the diaries which had put the Congress in an embarrassing position especially after its vice-president Rahul Gandhi had used these documents to mount an attack on the Prime Minister. Rahul had accused Modi of taking money when he was the Gujarat CM.

Sheila Dikshit also added “I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia and others now. Will he respond and come out clean?”

Tags: sheila dikshit, narendra modi

