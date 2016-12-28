Nation, Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani out of jail for dad’s rituals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2016, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 2:31 am IST
Indrani has been in judicial custody for over 15 months.
Indrani Mukerjea is accused of murdering her own daughter.
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was released on Tuesday morning for a day from the Byculla jail to perform the last rites of her father Upendra Kumar Bora, who died on December 16 in Assam.

Indrani performed the last rites at Brahman Sewa Samiti, Mulund. She has been in judicial custody for over 15 months. Indrani was later taken back to jail as the CBI court had granted her permission to be released on temporary bail from 7 am to 7 pm only.

Indrani had filed an application seeking interim bail for two weeks so that she could visit her native place in Guwahati in Assam to perform the last rites of her father.

Tags: indrani mukerjea, brahman sewa samiti
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

