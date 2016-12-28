Rahul Gandhi keeps suspense alive on UP poll alliance

New Delhi: With rumours growing about a tie-up between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has chosen to keep his cards close to his chest.

“It is a strategic issue. I cannot say anything about it in a press conference. If you come to me personally, I can whisper in your ear,” Mr Gandhi said at a joint press conference of eight Opposition parties in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the last couple of days, several reports have emerged about a proposed alliance between the Samajwadi party and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources have said that back channel talks are on, but have officially denied any discussion is going on. The final call on the proposed alliance will be taken post assessing the impact of demonetisation on the upcoming elections.