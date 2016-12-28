Nation, Current Affairs

Plea for Justice JS Khehar ’s SC disqualification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Dec 28, 2016, 2:10 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 2:22 am IST
The petitioner said that by quashing the NJAC law, Justice Khehar allowed himself to be appointed as the next CJI based on seniority.
Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar
New Delhi: The National Lawyers’ Campaign For Judicial Transparency and Reforms (NLCFJTAR) has questioned the appointment of the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice J.S. Khehar as the 44th Chief Justice of India.

In a fresh quo warranto writ petition, the NLCFJTAR has sought a declaration from the apex court that Justice Khehar, is disqualified from being appointed as the next Chief Justice of India since the lead judgment dated 16th October, 2015 authored by His Lordship in the now popularly known as the NJAC Case is one rendered void ab initio.

It said the said judgment by which the National Judicial Appointment Commission law was quashed paving the way for the continuation of the collegium system of judicial appointments. The petitioner said that by quashing the NJAC law, Justice Khehar allowed himself to be appointed as the next CJI based on seniority.

