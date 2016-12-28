Only 13,000 NGOs have legal nod in India now

New Delhi: Licences of around 20,000 of 33,000 NGOs have been cancelled by the government after they were found to be allegedly violating various provisions of the FCRA, thus barring them from receiving foreign funds.

This was conveyed to home minister Rajnath Singh during a review of the foreigners division of the home ministry here today. Giving a detailed presentation, home ministry officials said after cancellation of FCRA licences of around 20,000 NGOs, only 13,000 NGOs in the country are legally valid now.

The exercise of reviewing the working of the NGOs was started about a year ago and the process is still continuing, official sources said. Among the 13,000 valid NGOs, around 3,000 have submitted applications for renewal while ministry of home affairs received 2,000 new applications for registration under the FCRA for the first time. An additional 300 NGOs are currently under prior permission category but not registered under the FCRA.

However, FCRA licences of around 16 NGOs were renewed by the home ministry under the “automatic” route and all the cases were reviewed thoroughly.

As per FCRA, if an NGO is put under prior permission category, it is barred to receive foreign funding from abroad without taking permission from the home ministry.