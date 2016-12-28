Nation, Current Affairs

Noida: Workers laid off for refusing to accept salary in old notes

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 11:34 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 11:35 am IST
The workers held a protest outside the builder’s office and also have lodged a complaint with the police.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Greater Noida: Workers employed by a builder on Wednesday, complained to police that their services were terminated after they refused to accept salary in demonetised currency notes.

"On complaint of the workers, the builder has been called for questioning. If any illegality is found, action will be taken against him. Also, efforts will be made so that workers get salary through cheques," said DSP Arvind Yadav said.

The workers also held a protest outside the builder's office.

A worker, Shesh Kumar, alleged, "The salary for October was paid in old currency notes which was accepted by the workers. Now, the builder is pressurizing us to accept November's salary and December’s salary in advance in old currency notes."

He further claimed, "When we refused, the builder informed us that our services have been terminated."

Tags: old notes, workers strike
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Business Gallery

Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how Mahira Khan is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

The picture shared by Mahira on Twitter.
 

Shami’s wife’s dress unacceptable, says Muslim cleric

Mohammed Shami came in for sharp criticism by Muslim fanatics for posting pictures of his wife Hasin Jahan on social media. (Photo: Mohammed Shami/ Facebook)
 

Don’t name you kid Dawood or Yakub, Irfan Pathan was told on Twitter

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AP)
 

Bengaluru: Frenchman who sold his firm to learn Sanskrit

Nicholas Reimen
 

Yadadri is first cashless temple town in Telangana

Announcing Yadadri as the first cashless temple town, collector Anita Ramachandran purchased coconuts through SBI Buddy to offer to the presiding deity, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. (Representational image)
 

Mohammed Shami’s father hits back at trolls targeting cricketer's wife

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was trolled on social media recently, because of his wife’s choice of clothes. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Harmony, unity and tolerance DNA of India: Naqvi

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi meeting with George Alencherry, Cardinal & Major Arch Bishop of Diocese of Ernakulam in Kochi (Photo: PTI)

India second largest arms purchaser after Saudi Arabia: report

Representational image

2 killed, 43 injured as 14 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah express derail in UP

The derailed cochaes of Ajmer-Sealdah express. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pay property tax promptly: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Frenchman who sold his firm to learn Sanskrit

Nicholas Reimen
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham