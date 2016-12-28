Nation, Current Affairs

No alliance ahead of UP elections, SP to contest solo: Mulayam

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 4:46 pm IST
Mulayam also took a jibe at Modi, saying he is facing a lot of problems as the BJP has miserably failed in fulfilling promises.
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Categorically stating that his party would not enter into an alliance for next year's assembly polls, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday trained his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would give a befitting reply courtesy demonetisation.

"The people will very soon give a befitting response to demonetisation. There is no need for us to voice concerns on the same," he told the media here.

Mulayam also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is facing a lot of problems as the BJP has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made to the nation in the run up to the 2014 general election.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief also said that the party, which emerges victorious in the politically crucial state, finally goes on to conquer the throne of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mulayam also announced the first list of candidates for next year's polls.

"We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls. 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon," he said.

The Samajwadi Party boss announced the first list in the absence of his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is at loggerheads with his uncle and bete noire Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets.

Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam, however, said that his son being the Chief Minister can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.

The Chief Minister had earlier last week sent the list of candidates for 403 assembly seats to the party chief.

However, this had irked Shivpal forcing him to state that no indiscipline will be tolerated in the party and the tickets will be confirmed with Mulayam's consent.

As per the list announced by Mulayam, Azam Khan will contest from Rampur, Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Amethi, Ram Shankar Katheria from Kaimganj, Pinki Yadav from Asmoli, Harish Lodhi from Dibai, Tejvir Singh from Chhara, Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh from Bah, Mohd Rehan from Lucknow West, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow central, Mahendra Singh Patel from Rohanya and Durga Prasad Yadav from Azamgarh.

Tags: samajwadi party, mulayam singh, up elections, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Mulayam junks alliance talks, fresh crisis in Samajwadi Party

Mulayam Singh Yadav told a number of candidates that there would be no alliance and they should start working in their constituencies.
27 Dec 2016 2:40 AM
UP Congress President Raj Babbar with party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Congress rules out tie up with Samajwadi Party for UP Assembly polls

Cong leader Raj Babbar said his party will contest alone in the state and described such talks as ‘hypothetical’.
05 Dec 2016 10:36 AM

Sports Gallery

Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI summoning TMC MPs is 'political revenge': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

J&K HC orders release of hardline Hurriyat leader Masrat Alam

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Masrat Alam Bhat. (Photo: File)

SBI trashes report of Rs 1,300 crore deposit in Arunachal branches

Itanagar region has 43 branches out of which 26 are in Arunachal Pradesh.

Clashes at AIADMK office in Chennai, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer thrashed

Rajya Sabha MP M Sasikala Pushpa (Photo: Twitter)

Lift restrictions on cash withdrawals, double MNREGA wages: Rahul to Modi

Congress Vice President, Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference on demonetisation at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham