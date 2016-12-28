Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad patients shy away from sexologists

Published Dec 28, 2016
Patients do not also browse online sites for their sexual health queries as they are scared that their family members may question them.
patients are looking for solution to their problem through healthcare apps.
Hyderabad: Patients too embarrassed to approach sexologists are increasingly depending on health apps that deal with sexual problems, but it has been found that 90 per cent of them do not give accurate information, doctors said.

Patients do not also browse online sites for their sexual health queries as they are scared that their family members may question them. Cyber cafes have many restrictions and many of the sites are blocked even if they are related to health issues.

Dr Madhu Babu, sexologist at Osmania General Hospital, explained, “With apps, a lot of patients feel that there is privacy. Most of them download these apps and look for advice for their sexual problems. But many of the patients who are suffering from sexually-transmitted diseases and HIV are not approaching the doctors in time, and are depending on these apps.”

Doctors found that in recent cases of HIV infections which were reported to the hospital, the patients had wasted a significant amount of time depending on the information provided in the apps, which only complicated the situation.

Dr B.M. Kiran, a sexologist, said, “Patients who are on regular follow-ups are shifting to apps as they find it easy. When it comes to preventive tips, the apps prove to be useful but in specific cases where medical intervention is required the information in apps is not accurate and it becomes dangerous. We have found patients experimenting and losing precious time which in some cases becomes fatal.”

