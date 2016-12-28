Former bureaucrat Anil Baijal officially appointed Delhi's new LG

Former bureaucrat Anil Baijal, who is Delhi's new LG. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former bureaucrat Anil Baijal on Wednesday became Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, as President Pranab Mukherjee signed the order confirming his appointment.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries.

70-year-old Baijal, whose appointment papers have been sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his approval, had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry. He is a former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.

The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with AAP government.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday recommended to the President, who is on his annual winter sojourn at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad, acceptance of Jung's resignation.