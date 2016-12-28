Drug market in Hyderabad recovering with cashless trading

The price of the party drugs shoots up in the last week of December because of huge spurt in demand, sources say.

Hyderabad: The drug market in Hyderabad is getting rejuvenated after a dull season due to the demonetization. In view of New Year, LSD, party drugs like Ecstasy Mephedrone, are flowing to city from Mumbai and Goa. Expensive drugs like cocaine and heroin have also found their way to city despite the currency crunch. Customers are ready to transfer cash electronically to get the drugs. In three recent drug busts, police did not get any currency hinting at the fact that they are paid online.

“There are two kinds of transactions that happen in city before New Year. An interstate drug peddler to local peddler, in which the quantity of drug will be higher. The second one is local drug peddler to his customers, who probably buy drug for just one time use in the new year eve due to which the transaction of quantity of drug and amount of money will be less. In the first kind of transaction, the cash is now transferred online,” a source, who is a former peddler, revealed.

According to West Zone police, in the recent bust the two peddlers from Mumbai were selling the drugs to local peddlers, who were then planning to sell it to their customers for a higher price.

Police officials say undercover cops would be out there keeping vigil on party spots to trap revellers snorting drugs on new year's eve.

“Police chiefs of various commissionerates have issued notices asking pubs and party venues not to allow drug use in their premises. To ensure no drug abuse is going on, we will keep strict vigil on them.,” said a police official.