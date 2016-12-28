Congress patronised corruption, now in panic mode: Venkaiah Naidu

I & B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at Parliament House during the winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the Congress Party is in panic mode due to overwhelming support by public to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive and added that the grand old party is trying to confuse the common man.

"Congress is in panic over overwhelming support by people to Prime Minister's demonetisation move. They are trying to create confusion," he said.

Naidu asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to openly say that there is no black money in the country.

"Rahul ji's smile and body language indicated that there is not much of black money in country according to him because money has come back," he added.

Naidu said that the Congress has patronised corruption and has taken no steps to curb black money.

"When Congress says there is not much black money, then that means there is not much corruption in country. Is this the stand of Congress?" Naidu said.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of 132nd Congress foundation day Gandhi said, "Modiji has performed demonetisation yagna for 50 families and one per cent super rich people of the country," Gandhi said, "What are the collections after November 8? What is the loss incurred by economy? How many people have died after November 8, have they been given compensation?"