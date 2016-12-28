Nation, Current Affairs

Clashes at AIADMK office in Chennai, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer thrashed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2016, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 3:31 pm IST
The incident comes a day before the AIADMK meeting to elect the general secretary, for which Sasikala Natarajan is favoured.
Rajya Sabha MP M Sasikala Pushpa (Photo: Twitter)
 Rajya Sabha MP M Sasikala Pushpa (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: Ugly clashes erupted at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday with expelled leader Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer suffering injuries at the hands of party cadre.

According to a report, the incident occurred when Pushpa arrived at the party office to file nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, but was prevented from doing so.

The incident comes a day before the party's general council meeting to elect the AIADMK general secretary, for which the late Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan is believed to be the top contender.

Earlier this month, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa had approached the Madras High Court to restrain the AIADMK from unlawfully and arbitrarily appointing Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary.

Pushpa also called for a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, and met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

She further alleged that Natarajan had tried to kill Jayalalithaa. “It would be wrong to nominate Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary of the party. Because no where madam (Jayalalithaa) has mentioned her name. She has not even given her a councillor or an MLA seat. It shows that political life is not fit for her. She was earlier expelled by Amma for conspiring against her and trying to kill her,” Pushpa said.

Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday urging it to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Jayalalithaa's death.

Hitting out at Pushpa, party spokesperson CR Saraswathi said, “Sasikala Pushpa is no more in the party, she has no right to come to AIADMK headquarters.

“Sasikala Pushpa is not a chosen representative. It was Amma who made her the MP,” she added.

Pushpa was expelled from the party on August 1 after she informed Parliament that she had been slapped by an AIADMK leader in Chennai and was facing death threats. She also alleged that a false complaint was filed against her and her family for allegedly ill-treating and sexually abusing two domestic aides in 2011.

After the death of Jayalalithaa, who was both the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief, close confidante Sasikala Natarajan is being seen as the top contender for the post of party general secretary. However, she is also being pestered by some in the AIADMK to become the Chief Minister, a post currently held by O Panneerselvam.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala pushpa, sasikala natarajan, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (Photo: File)

Sasikala Pushpa meets Rajnath Singh; demands probe into Jaya’s death

Sasikala Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK for her alleged anti-party activities a few months ago.
20 Dec 2016 8:12 AM
Rajya Sabha MP M Sasikala Pushpa (Photo: Twitter)

Sasikala Natarajan had tried to kill Jaya, says Rajya Sabha MP Pushpa

Rajya Sabha MP, Sasikala Pushpa, who has been expelled from the AIADMK party, has approached the Madras High Court
17 Dec 2016 3:25 AM

Sports Gallery

Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)
 

RGV watches Aamir's Dangal, loses it and takes digs at Salman, SRK

Ram Gopal Verma had earlier worked with Aamir on the cult, 'Rangeela'.
 

Salman’s return gift to his friends proves he has a heart of gold!

On December 27, Khan launched his app 'Being in Touch'. In this picture Salman is seen with Bipasha Basu (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ bipashabasu)
 

Here’s how Mahira Khan is promoting Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

The picture shared by Mahira on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SBI trashes report of Rs 1,300 crore deposit in Arunachal branches

Itanagar region has 43 branches out of which 26 are in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lift restrictions on cash withdrawals, double MNREGA wages: Rahul to Modi

Congress Vice President, Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference on demonetisation at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh announces relief for passengers injured in Kanpur train mishap

Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ensure benami properties law won't hit common man, Shiv Sena tells Modi

In its editorial Saamana, Shiv Sena also said the steps taken against the rich and black money holders in fact had an adverse effect on the common people. (Photo: PTI)

IAF better prepared after Pathankot attack, says chief Arup Raha

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham