Clashes at AIADMK office in Chennai, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer thrashed

Chennai: Ugly clashes erupted at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday with expelled leader Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer suffering injuries at the hands of party cadre.

According to a report, the incident occurred when Pushpa arrived at the party office to file nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, but was prevented from doing so.

The incident comes a day before the party's general council meeting to elect the AIADMK general secretary, for which the late Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan is believed to be the top contender.

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Earlier this month, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa had approached the Madras High Court to restrain the AIADMK from unlawfully and arbitrarily appointing Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary.

Pushpa also called for a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, and met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

She further alleged that Natarajan had tried to kill Jayalalithaa. “It would be wrong to nominate Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary of the party. Because no where madam (Jayalalithaa) has mentioned her name. She has not even given her a councillor or an MLA seat. It shows that political life is not fit for her. She was earlier expelled by Amma for conspiring against her and trying to kill her,” Pushpa said.

Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday urging it to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Jayalalithaa's death.

Hitting out at Pushpa, party spokesperson CR Saraswathi said, “Sasikala Pushpa is no more in the party, she has no right to come to AIADMK headquarters.

“Sasikala Pushpa is not a chosen representative. It was Amma who made her the MP,” she added.

Pushpa was expelled from the party on August 1 after she informed Parliament that she had been slapped by an AIADMK leader in Chennai and was facing death threats. She also alleged that a false complaint was filed against her and her family for allegedly ill-treating and sexually abusing two domestic aides in 2011.

After the death of Jayalalithaa, who was both the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief, close confidante Sasikala Natarajan is being seen as the top contender for the post of party general secretary. However, she is also being pestered by some in the AIADMK to become the Chief Minister, a post currently held by O Panneerselvam.