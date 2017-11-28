Supreme Court junks Amrutha's claim that Jayalalithaa is her mother

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a writ petition from a woman Amrutha alias Manjula, claiming to be the biological daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, seeking DNA test to substantiate her claim.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Neveen Gupta while rejecting the petition gave her liberty to approach the Karnataka High Court for relief as she is staying in Bangalore.

The Bangalore based woman along with two other elder cousins L.S. Lalitha and Ranjani Ravindranatha sought the Supreme Court intervention as her efforts to meet Ms. Jayalalithaa during her lifetime was in vain as Ms. Sasikala family prevented such a meeting. She was also not allowed to attend the burial ceremony.