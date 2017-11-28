search on deccanchronicle.com
Mock drill: Madhya Pradesh cops point guns at kids, land in row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Reports said kids were used in the mock drill by the policemen.
Madhya Pradesh police point gun at students in a mock drill, on Monday.
Bhopal: Police personnel participating in a mock drill in a Madhya Pradesh district on Monday landed in trouble for ‘playfully’ pointing guns at kids.

The incident occurred in the district headquarters town of Mandsaur, where six farmers were killed in police firing in April this year during the tillers’ stir in the state.

Reports said kids were used in the mock drill by the policemen. The incident has sparked outrage with child rights activists demanding action against the policemen involved in it. Two members of the NGO, Empowerment of Women and Child Protection, lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard.

Tags: mock drill, mandsaur, madhya pradesh district
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




