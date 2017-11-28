search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala 'love jihad' case: Want to live by my faith, says Hadiya

Published Nov 28, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 1:37 am IST
The hearing in the habeas corpus matter was also posted for a hearing in January 2018.
Hadiya arrives at the Cochin International airport to board the flight to Delhi. (Photo: File/DC)
New Delhi: After dramatic scenes in the Supreme Court, Kerala’s Hadiya aka Akhila, the key dramatis personae in the alleged ‘love jihad’ case, walked free after 11 months’ confinement in her parental home. 

Ms Haiya, expressing her desire to be independent and complete the course which she could not do as she was confined to her father’s house in Kottayam, said, “I want to meet my husband. I want to complete my studies and want to live my life according to my faith and as a good citizen. I want my freedom. I have been in unlawful custody for last 11 months.” 

When the CJI suggested that the Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenses of her studies, Ms Hadiya told the court that she wanted her husband to meet the expenses and not the State.

While hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Mr Jahan, the bench, which also included Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, directed Kerala police to provide Mr Hadiya security and ensure that she travelled straight to college in Salem. The hearing in the habeas corpus matter was also posted for a hearing in January 2018.

Their marriage is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency after Ms Hadiya’s father alleged that she is one of many vulnerable young Hindu women being recruited by terror groups like ISIS through “love jihad” or marriage.

Counsel Shyam Divan, appearing for Ms Hadiya’s father K.M. Ashokan, urged the court to reconsider its earlier order to have an open court hearing. 

He said the matter has acquired a strong communal colour on account of the involvement of a group engaged in the conversion of women to Islam.

Tags: supreme court of india, kerala love jihad case, tamil nadu government
