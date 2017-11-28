I-T dept sends Rs 30 crore notice to Aam Aadmi Party over donations

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on Monday served a notice of Rs 30.67 crore by the income-tax department over allegedly undisclosed donations received by it, a move Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed as a “height of political vendetta”.

“All these were accounted for and shown in books of accounts. This is a height of political vendetta,” said Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

The notice said that the party had not recorded full details of 461 donors who had given a total of Rs 6.26 crore, with each donation exceeding Rs 20,000. The AAP was also accused of not disclosing donations on its website.

Dubbing the I-T notice as “bogus” and “vindictive action”, the ruling AAP said that the party’s “revolution” was being targeted using different government agencies.

“The I-T department has declared the complete amount of donations we received as illegal and has put it under the category of taxable income although we have maintained the records of each paisa that we received from donors,” AAP treasurer Deepak Bajpai said.