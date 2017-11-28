search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro: It’s Faster, higher, stronger

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 28, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 1:00 am IST
On completion of Metro work and removal of barricades, the average speed increased from 12 kmph to 20 kmph.
A day before inauguration, the Metro Rail passes through the Miyapur HMR station on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 A day before inauguration, the Metro Rail passes through the Miyapur HMR station on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: About two lakh passengers are expected to take the Hyderabad Metro Rail on a average every day by the third month of operations, once the initial rush of curious commuters wanting to experience the service subsides. Metro Rail estimates that taking the train will cut travel time by 30 minutes to one hour compared to the road journey. It is also less polluting than the road commute.

According to a study conducted by JNTU-Hyderabad in 2016, it takes 60 minutes to travel 13 kilometres in the city if there are no traffic jams and the average speed of vehicles is 12 kmph. Bad roads and traffic management is the reason for this. A more recent study by the traffic wing found that the average speed in the city has increased from 12 kmph to 20kmph after junctions were closed, U-turns introduced and barricades set up by L&T in the middle of the roads were removed following completion of the Metro Rail works.

Still, it takes one hour to travel by car from Miyapur to Ameerpet (13 km), 60-70 minutes by bus and 35-40 minutes by two-wheeler. The Metro Rail will reduce this to just 20 minutes. To travel from Nagole to Ameerpet (17 km), it takes 30 to 32 minutes by Metro, 75-90 minutes by RTC bus, 60-70 minutes by car and 45-55 minutes by two-wheeler. Metro trains will initially run at a speed of 60 kmph though they are designed to run at 90 kmph. They will halt for one minute at all the stations, which are at 1-1.25 km intervals.

Tags: hyderabad metro rail




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OCD linked to educational underachievement, says study

OCD often starts in childhood/adolescence and can be chronic. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Viral footage shows courageous dog saving woman from being robbed

The robber abandoned his plan and was chased away (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Henry' or 'Harry'? Twitterati left confused over the younger prince's name

Harry is a diminutive for many people named Henry (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Argentina: Kid escapes death after getting onto tracks in front of oncoming train

The video footage shows the woman helping her child get down onto the tracks, following which she herself attempts to climb down. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Want to use OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock in the dark? Here’s how you can do it

The Face Unlock works using clever algorithms to provide the maximum security possible, using the front camera alone, despite OnePlus themselves claiming it to be imperfect.
 

Brave officers rescue drunken woman from oncoming train

The dramatic footage shows the exact moment she was rescued. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Flyers asked to start early today

flights

Hyderabad: Some schools closed today in cyberabad

schools

Ivanka attending GES in Hyd will be Telangana's pride, but Andhra's envy

Telangana will host White House advisor Ivanka Trump for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 (GES) on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cong claims credit for Hyderabad Metro project; TRS hits back

The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow and start commercial operations from November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Willing to extend Aadhaar-linking deadline to March 31: Centre to SC

The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham