search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad GES 2017: Ecosystem to promote start-ups in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 12:54 am IST
He added that female entrepreneurs helped drive innovation and job creation, as well as address the world’s greatest challenges.
From left: U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster greets Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog as Chief Secretary Telangana S.P. Singh looks on, before a joint media conference in connection with the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES-2017) in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 From left: U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster greets Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog as Chief Secretary Telangana S.P. Singh looks on, before a joint media conference in connection with the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES-2017) in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Amitabh Kant, the CEO of NITI Aayog, on Monday, said that the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) would help create an ecosystem that would promote the growth of start-ups in the country. 

Addressing a press conference along with Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India, Mr Kant said that Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu would participate in the Summit.

He said that the GES was especially significant for India because the Centre was giving entrepreneurs the opportunity and the ecosystem to thrive. He said that the Summit would focus on four main sectors – energy and infrastructure, digital economy and financial technology, health and life sciences, and media and entertainment. 

“Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at GES 2017. It is for the first time that women will form a majority of the participants at a GES. Women from 127 countries are participating in it. Over 10 countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Mr Kant said. 

After the inauguration of the GES by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump, the daughter and the advisor to the President of the USA, and Nirmala Sitharaman, the defence minister of India, will participate in a panel discussion on the emergence of opportunities for female entrepreneurs, Mr Kant said. He added that the discussion would be moderated by John Chambers, the chairman Emeritus of CISCO. 

Mr Kant said that the GES closing session would bring together key influencers who supported, promoted and funded female entrepreneurs, and it would be moderated by commerce minister Suresh Prabhu. 

This year’s GES has the theme Women First, Prosperity for All. “The theme demonstrates the commitment of the governments of the USA and India to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive,” Mr Kant said. 

He added that female entrepreneurs helped drive innovation and job creation, as well as address the world’s greatest challenges. 

Mr Juster congratulated Mr Modi for the ranking recently accorded to India by the World Bank on the ease of doing business. “The economic reform process will obviously increase American investments in India,” he said. He said that investment decisions were, however, made by the private sector and driven by market forces. 

Mr Juster said both India and the USA were focused on innovation, and events such as the GES would serve to give that process a boost. 

He refused to comment on the recent H1B visa issue and said that the Government of USA was conducting a comprehensive review of the visa policy and was yet to announce any changes. 

He added that the policy would not be specific to any country; it would be aimed at attracting talent and innovation to the USA.

Tags: amitabh kant, global entrepreneurship summit, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OCD linked to educational underachievement, says study

OCD often starts in childhood/adolescence and can be chronic. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Viral footage shows courageous dog saving woman from being robbed

The robber abandoned his plan and was chased away (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Henry' or 'Harry'? Twitterati left confused over the younger prince's name

Harry is a diminutive for many people named Henry (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Argentina: Kid escapes death after getting onto tracks in front of oncoming train

The video footage shows the woman helping her child get down onto the tracks, following which she herself attempts to climb down. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Want to use OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock in the dark? Here’s how you can do it

The Face Unlock works using clever algorithms to provide the maximum security possible, using the front camera alone, despite OnePlus themselves claiming it to be imperfect.
 

Brave officers rescue drunken woman from oncoming train

The dramatic footage shows the exact moment she was rescued. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Some schools closed today in cyberabad

schools

Ivanka attending GES in Hyd will be Telangana's pride, but Andhra's envy

Telangana will host White House advisor Ivanka Trump for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 (GES) on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cong claims credit for Hyderabad Metro project; TRS hits back

The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow and start commercial operations from November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Willing to extend Aadhaar-linking deadline to March 31: Centre to SC

The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes. (File photo)

Hadiya to go to college, no more house arrest; 'feel vindicated,' says husband

During the hearing in the apex court, Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Hadiya's husband Shafi Jahan, told the SC that she is entitled to make decisions of her life. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham