Chennai: 270 kg of dry ganja seized from truck with rubber load

Chennai: Officials of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) on Monday seized about 270 kg of dry ganja from a truck carrying rubber load to Kerala near Poonamallee. According to sources, around 3 am on Monday, a team of NIB-CID officials had camped on the Poonamalee highway near Nazrathpet after specific inputs about a large consignment of ganja being transported in a load truck.

During vehicle checks, they intercepted a truck carrying rubber from Guwahati from Assam. The load was meant to be delivered at Kochin in Kerala via Tamil Nadu. On intensive checks, the team uncovered dry ganja being stashed amidst the rubber loads.

Investigations revealed that the ganja was loaded while the truck passed through Andhra Pradesh. The value of the seized ganja is over Rs 30 lakh. NIB officials also seized the truck used to transport the ganja and Rs 1.5 crore worth rubber load in it.

Three persons in the truck, Selvam, Mathi and Ramesh, were arrested. According to a release from the office of N. Devarani, superintendent of police, NIB-CID (Chennai), “In the last two months the units in Tamil Nadu have intensified intelligence collection, vehicle checking and raids in hideouts throughout the state which has resulted in seizure of about 2,000 kg of ganja, 15 vehicles used for transportation.” In all, 325 persons have been remanded in the last two months, the release added.

The SP also said that public are welcome to inform about sale/storage/transport of ganjs to 044-28511587 or mail to spnibcid@gmail.com and assured that the identity of the informant will be kept secret apart from adequate rewards.