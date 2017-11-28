Aadhaar linking case: Supreme Court likely to set up Constitution bench next week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to post next week a batch of applications before a five-judge Constitution bench questioning the notifications for linking of Aadhaar before December 31 for availing various welfare benefits.

The Chief Justice Dipak Misra heading a three-judge bench, which included Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and senior counsel Shyam Divan, that the applications seeking interim stay of the notifications will be heard next week after the conclusion of hearing of the present petitions on Delhi power tussle and Parsi law.