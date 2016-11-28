Nation, Current Affairs

Venkaiah backs Madigas, says SC categorisation on PM’s priority list.

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2016, 1:17 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 1:17 am IST
Naidu promised SC quota would be categorised to enable all sub-castes get reservation benefits based on their population.
Venkaiah Naidu
 Venkaiah Naidu

HYDERABAD: The Madiga community got a big boost in its fight for categorisation of Scheduled Castes, with almost all parties — except the TRS — lining up in support.

Apart from Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Bandaru Dattatreya, senior office-bearers from the BJP, Congress, Telugu Desam, and the CPI participated in a public meeting — called Dharma Yuddh-am — organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Naidu promised SC quota would be categorised to enable all sub-castes get reservation benefits based on their population.

“The categorisation of SCs is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority list. A Consti-tutional amendment is necessary to make this possible and the Centre is making efforts to garner the support of all parties like the DMK, AIADMK, Trinamul Congress, Samajwadi Party and the NCP,” he said. Mr Naidu promised to fight for the demand, if needed.

Mr Naidu said he did not have any political ambitions left and would not contest in the next elections. Mr Dattatreya said the demand of the Madiga community was justified. He said he would use his good offices to impress upon Mr Modi so that the categorisation Bill get the nod of Parliament.

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy called upon the Mala community, which was opposing the SC categorisation, to accept the demand. “It will ensure justice to all sub-castes among SCs,” he said.

Responding to Mr Naidu, MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga said the community was looking up to Mr Naidu to fulfill their dream. He said the Constitution was amended 122 times and hoped that the SC categorisation would be the 123rd.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and TD working president Reva-nth Reddy spoke in support of the demand. With people across TS and neighbouring sta-tes thronging the venue,  traffic management went haywire for some time on Sunday evening. Motorists passing from Paradise towards Patny, Jubilee bus stand, YMCA and Secundera-bad Railway station had a harrowing time as traffic moved slowly.

Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films - 'Gunday' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.
 

Kareena is due on December 20, confirms her father Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Video: French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona sky scraper sans harness

The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings (Photo: Associated Press)
 

On hunting expedition: Son mistakes father for deer, shoots him dead

A 24-year-old man in the US shot dead his father during a hunting expedition, mistaking him for a deer. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Cricketers remember Phil Hughes on his death anniversary

On November 27, 2014, the talented Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes passed away. (Photo: AFP)
 

Single women find it easier to get an orgasm than those in relationships

It's better to be single and more playful (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana learns Korean lesson, puts off construction of expressway

The project was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Project by the government. (Representational Image)

Demonetisation puts 10,000 jobs on the line in Hyderabad

Mr A. Mallesh, a mechanic at a prominent motor showroom in Amberpet, lost his job two days back. (Representational Image)

Demonetisation: In cashless age, hide vital data

Cyber Crimes ACP K.C.S. Raghuvir said the customer should be aware of the possibility of data theft when swiping cards

Swipe machines see spike in sales in Hyderabad

PoS machines are available in the market at Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per unit. (Photo: DC)

Telangana govt may supply point-of-sale swipe units to small traders

Each point-of-sale swipe unit costs up to Rs 10,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham