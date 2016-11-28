Venkaiah backs Madigas, says SC categorisation on PM’s priority list.

HYDERABAD: The Madiga community got a big boost in its fight for categorisation of Scheduled Castes, with almost all parties — except the TRS — lining up in support.

Apart from Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Bandaru Dattatreya, senior office-bearers from the BJP, Congress, Telugu Desam, and the CPI participated in a public meeting — called Dharma Yuddh-am — organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Naidu promised SC quota would be categorised to enable all sub-castes get reservation benefits based on their population.

“The categorisation of SCs is on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority list. A Consti-tutional amendment is necessary to make this possible and the Centre is making efforts to garner the support of all parties like the DMK, AIADMK, Trinamul Congress, Samajwadi Party and the NCP,” he said. Mr Naidu promised to fight for the demand, if needed.

Mr Naidu said he did not have any political ambitions left and would not contest in the next elections. Mr Dattatreya said the demand of the Madiga community was justified. He said he would use his good offices to impress upon Mr Modi so that the categorisation Bill get the nod of Parliament.

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy called upon the Mala community, which was opposing the SC categorisation, to accept the demand. “It will ensure justice to all sub-castes among SCs,” he said.

Responding to Mr Naidu, MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga said the community was looking up to Mr Naidu to fulfill their dream. He said the Constitution was amended 122 times and hoped that the SC categorisation would be the 123rd.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and TD working president Reva-nth Reddy spoke in support of the demand. With people across TS and neighbouring sta-tes thronging the venue, traffic management went haywire for some time on Sunday evening. Motorists passing from Paradise towards Patny, Jubilee bus stand, YMCA and Secundera-bad Railway station had a harrowing time as traffic moved slowly.