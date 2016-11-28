Nation, Current Affairs

Terror outfit ISIS is not a challenge, says Rajnath Singh

I’m sure the threat of radicalisation by ISIS won’t be an issue in our nation because people who follow Islam in India love the country: HM
Hyderabad: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he does not look at the terror outfit ISIS as a challenge as he believes that Muslims in India love their country.

“I’m sure the threat of radicalisation by ISIS won’t be an issue in our nation because people who follow Islam in India love the country,” he said while talking to the media after attending the three-day annual DGP conference at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

“I have stated clearly that no innocent should be troubled and none of the offenders should be spared,” he said.

Mr Singh said the conference discussed the emerging security scenario and challenges faced by the police. The conference discussed issues like challenges of terrorism, radicalisation, cyber-crime, road safety and airport security, he said. The conference was attended by 100 DGPs and IGPs.

