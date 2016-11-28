Telangana Cabinet to meet today to discuss note ban impact

Hyderabad: Demonetisation of high value currency notes will be the main agenda for the State Cabinet that will meet on Monday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a review meeting on Sunday, said the government could not remain a spectator to the situation arising out of the demonetisation.

Mr Rao has constituted a five-member committee to work out modalities for preparing a policy towards launching cashless e-payment system.

Mr Rao is likely to speak to the press after the Cabinet meeting; he has not reacted in public so far. “Mr Rao asked chief secretary Rajiv Sharma to instruct collectors to discuss with the bankers to educate the people to move towards cashless transactions,” an official said.

The five-member panel includes IAS officers Suresh Chanda, Navin Mittal, Jay-esh Ranjan and collectors Raghunandan Rao and Surendra Mohan. Ms Santi Kumari, principal secretary to the CM, will represent the CMO.

It will prepare a job chart to the collectors to face any grave situation for for the Cabinet. Mr Rao asked finance secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to prepare a detailed note on the impact, implications and other aspects of demonetisation.