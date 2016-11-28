Nation, Current Affairs

Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief enjoys strong ISI links

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2016, 7:04 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 7:10 am IST
The KLF chief was brought to India along with his key aide Gurpeet Singh ‘Gopi.’
Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)
 Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Chandigarh: Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ who along with five others escaped from the high security jail in Nabha, was arrested by Punjab Police after he was deported from Thailand in November 2014.

The KLF chief was brought to India along with his key aide Gurpeet Singh ‘Gopi’ after Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies, traced them in Thailand, a senior police official said.

Mintoo was wanted in ten terror offences while Gopi was tasked to target Hindu outfit leaders in 2013, which were foiled by Punjab Police, in a bid to disturb the peace in the state.

The then Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini had then claimed that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI was “making concerted efforts” to use terror outfits like KLF and Babbar Khalsa to revive terrorism in Punjab, with focus on carrying out killings of prominent leaders belonging to a particular community.

To strengthen KLF, he had developed independent contacts with the foreign-based supporters and fund raisers of terrorism, the official said.

When he was in Pakistan, Mintoo worked with Babbar Khalsa International. But, but being ambitious and a good organiser, he developed independent contacts with Pakistan’s ISI and Europe and North America-based terrorist sympathisers and fund raisers and had planned to raise his own outfit, police had then said.

During his stay in Pakistan, he had visited Europe in 2010 to establish contacts and in June 2013, he left Pakistan for an extensive tour of Europe lasting 11 months, police had then said.

Tags: nabha jailbreak
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films - 'Gunday' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.
 

Kareena is due on December 20, confirms her father Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Video: French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona sky scraper sans harness

The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings (Photo: Associated Press)
 

On hunting expedition: Son mistakes father for deer, shoots him dead

A 24-year-old man in the US shot dead his father during a hunting expedition, mistaking him for a deer. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Cricketers remember Phil Hughes on his death anniversary

On November 27, 2014, the talented Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes passed away. (Photo: AFP)
 

Single women find it easier to get an orgasm than those in relationships

It's better to be single and more playful (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wrap-up: Train mishap kills 150

The disaster took place just a little after 3 am when the passengers were jolted out of their sleep.

Karnataka: Home buyers wait, hoping for dip in prices

The reduction in the lending rate for housing, the real estate business is expected to flourish. Photo: DC / file

No bandh in Karnataka, services as usual today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hoardings should not affect aesthetics: Experts

There are no exact statistics on the number of hoardings in the city.

Note ban singes vegetable vendors in Bengaluru

According to Kanakraj who sells vegetables in Nandanam colony, Horamavu, life has become very difficult.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham