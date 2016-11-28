Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation puts 10,000 jobs on the line in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2016, 1:04 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 1:11 am IST
Owners who used to pay salaries using black money sacking staff in phases.
Mr A. Mallesh, a mechanic at a prominent motor showroom in Amberpet, lost his job two days back. (Representational Image)
 Mr A. Mallesh, a mechanic at a prominent motor showroom in Amberpet, lost his job two days back. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Employment in automobile, real estate and organised sectors have been badly hit due by demonetisation. Owners who used to pay salaries using black money sacking staff in phases. Nearly 10,000 jobs are on the line.

A former TD MP, who runs automobile showrooms in AP and TS, said that about 3,000 employees worked at his establishments. “The developments have impacted sales and profits. It may continue for a few more months. We can’t bear the additional burden towards salaries. We have decided to lay off nearly 200 employees next month,” he said.

Mr A. Mallesh, a mechanic at a prominent motor showroom in Amberpet, lost his job two days back. He said about five workers were removed by the management. “All of them used to get salary by cash. Except for the uniform provided by the showroom we have no other identification,” he said.

President Gummi Ram Reddy of the TS chapter of Credai, the realty industry body, said was no impact on the sale of apartments but layouts had been hit.
Mr J. Veeraiah, a real estate agent from Bodup-pal, said bookings had fallen after November 8.

Tags: demonetisation, organised sectors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films - 'Gunday' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.
 

Kareena is due on December 20, confirms her father Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Video: French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona sky scraper sans harness

The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings (Photo: Associated Press)
 

On hunting expedition: Son mistakes father for deer, shoots him dead

A 24-year-old man in the US shot dead his father during a hunting expedition, mistaking him for a deer. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Cricketers remember Phil Hughes on his death anniversary

On November 27, 2014, the talented Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes passed away. (Photo: AFP)
 

Single women find it easier to get an orgasm than those in relationships

It's better to be single and more playful (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana learns Korean lesson, puts off construction of expressway

The project was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Project by the government. (Representational Image)

Demonetisation: In cashless age, hide vital data

Cyber Crimes ACP K.C.S. Raghuvir said the customer should be aware of the possibility of data theft when swiping cards

Swipe machines see spike in sales in Hyderabad

PoS machines are available in the market at Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per unit. (Photo: DC)

Telangana govt may supply point-of-sale swipe units to small traders

Each point-of-sale swipe unit costs up to Rs 10,000.

Hyderabad: Cash given on phone call of top postal official; CBI issues FIR

On November 12, Ms Revathi allegedly received telephonic instructions from Mr Sudheer Babu about the same.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham