Chennai police brace to face protest today against demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2016
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 6:15 am IST
Chennai Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incident happens during the protests.
Chennai: Taking their fight against move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to the streets, Opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress and Left, will Monday picket Central Government offices in the state capital and elsewhere to condemn the “economic emergency” imposed by the Union Government. Meanwhile, Chennai Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure no untoward incident happens during the protests.

DMK Treasurer and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin will lead the party’s demonstration outside Chennai Collectorate as police refused permission for him to hold the protest in front of the RBI, located close-by, while TNCC chief Su Thirunavukarasar will agitate outside the Office of the Chief Post Master General on arterial Anna Salai in the city.

CPI (M), CPI and VCK – constituents of the People’s Welfare Alliance – will also join the nation-wide protest in Tamil Nadu outside the regional headquarters of SBI, while their comrade Vaiko has announced that he would not agitate against the move while welcoming demonetisation.

“The Central government has embarked on this move without proper homework and preparations.

“The banks, even after two weeks, are reporting that only 10 per cent of the value of the withdrawn currency has reached them in new notes. Crores of people in India are those being deprived to use any money for elementary exchanges required for their day to day life,” a joint statement issued by the Left parties said.

All these parties have deputed senior leaders to districts to ensure that the demonstrations are held outside central government offices in all districts.

