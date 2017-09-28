Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana wins 8 national awards for tourism; civic body is best

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 3:21 am IST
Mr Venkatesham said the government was leaving no stone unturned to highlight Bathukamma, the floral festival.
Union minister of state for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam presents the award for civic management of a tourist destination to GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy as Hyderabad Mayor B. Rammohan looks on, in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: TS secured the top place in eight categories at the National Tourism Awards, which surprised President Ram Nath Kovind and even the Centre, according to Mr Burra Venkatesham, secretary, Telangana Tourism.

The President lauded Telangana state for excelling at the national level within a short time, he said.

Mr Kovind presented awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry at a function organised by the tourism ministry at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to mark World Tourism Day. The function was presided over by Union minister of state for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam.

Mr Venkatesham, tourism commissioner Sunita M. Bhagawat, Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Warangal mayor N. Narender, Chowmohalla Palace special officer Kishan Rao collected awards bagged by Telangana state.

Addressing the media later, Mr Venkatesham said TS had secured five more awards this time compared to last year. He said that goal was to make Telangana the No. 1 tourism destination state.

Mr Venkatesham said the government was leaving no stone unturned to highlight Bathukamma, the floral festival.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that minister K.T. Rama Rao had instructed that Hyderabad tourism be promoted by by engaging the GHMC, HMDA, tourism and other wings.

The tourism awards are being given since the early 1990s and are presented to state governments, Union Territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators and tourist transport operators, individuals and other private organisations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields and also to encourage healthy competition with an aim to promote tourism. 

Tags: ram nath kovind, telangana tourism, burra venkatesham
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




