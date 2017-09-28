Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj grants visa to Pak girl for heart surgery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2017, 7:16 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 7:24 am IST
The orders were issued after the mother of the child petitioned the minister for help.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File)
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj once again played the good Samaritan by ordering the grant of an Indian visa to facilitate the open heart surgery in India of a seven year-old Pakistani girl. The orders were issued after the mother of the child petitioned the minister for help.

“Respected @SushmaSwaraj ma’am my daughter needs open heart surgery. I applied in August, still the visa is in process. Please help us,” Nida Shoaib, the mother of the child tweeted to Ms. Swaraj.

“Yes, we are allowing Visa for your seven year-old daughter’s open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery, (sic)” the minister tweeted back.

After the Indian High Commission in Islamabad replied in the affirmative, Ms Shoaib then replied, “Thank you so much @SushmaSwaraj. Ma’am, I’m very very very thankful to you. May God bless you ever ‘ameen’ love you so much ma’am.”

Tags: external affairs minister sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




