Hyderabad: 13-year-old student dies in Kabaddi brawl

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old student was killed in what started as a friendly Kabbadi match at Muchintal near Shamshabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of students was playing a match in the locality. The boys, Meesala Mallikarjun, a class VIII student of Government High School in Muchintal, and Arjun, were playing in opposing teams. During play an argument broke over a small fault and the two starting punching each other. Their friends stood around watching. Mallika-rjun suffered a blow to his face and collapsed onto the ground.

It was local people who noticed the tussle and took the boy to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought in dead.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO, has requested producers of TV serials and movies to show less crime on screen, as this tends to influence the psyche of children.