Nation, Current Affairs

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal charged with raping ex-colleague

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Tejpal has been indicted of sexually assaulting a woman colleague in a five star hotel during an event in Goa.
The court has fixed November 21 as the next date for hearing in the case. In picture: Tarun Tejpal. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The court has fixed November 21 as the next date for hearing in the case. In picture: Tarun Tejpal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Panaji: Charges were framed against journalist Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping a junior colleague four years ago, in a Goa court on Thursday.

Tarun Tejpal's lawyer said the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been charged under sections 341, 342, 354 A&B, 376 sub section 2, F&K.”

The charges mean 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354-b (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376(2)(f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376(2) (k) (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman).

The court has fixed November 21 as the next date for hearing in the case.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stall the framing of charges against 54-year-old Tejpal.

Tejpal said the allegations against him are "absolutely false," motivated by "political vendetta," and that there is no evidence against him.

The Bombay High Court refused to stay the process of framing of charges against Tejpal at a lower court in Mapusa in North Goa.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan refused to stay the process of framing of charges against Tejpal after hearing the petition and also directed that examination of witnesses at the lower court could only begin, after its consent.

This is the first case in recent times in which the probe has relied on "position of trust" as a crucial aspect in an allegation of rape.

He is indicted of sexually assaulting a junior woman colleague inside a lift at Hotel Grand Hyatt during an event organised by the Tehelka magazine, in Goa, in November.

Tejpal has been charged and booked under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags: tarun tejpal, journalist, rape, tarun tejpal rape case
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




