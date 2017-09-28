 LIVE !  :  David Warner bats during the fourth ODI against India. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: 50-up David Warner leads Australia's charge
 
Can't blame Cong now, BJP had plenty of time to fix economy: ex-FM Sinha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
GSTN, introduced by the Centre, is failing as the Government was in a hurry to implement it in July this year.
On Wednesday, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy. (Photo: PTI)
 On Wednesday, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: "In the long run, we are all dead," senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha quoted British economist John Keynes while defending his criticism of the Central Government over India's “sinking economy”.

On Wednesday, the former finance minister launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government's economic policy.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Yashwant said that there has been a gradual decline in the Indian economic system.

"Before 2014, I was the party spokesperson when it came to economic affairs and we used to call the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) situation as 'Policy Paralysis'," he told ANI.

Yashwant said that the former government, led by the Congress, could not be blamed anymore as the present BJP government had enough opportunity to improve the situation.

He also said that the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN), introduced by the Centre, is failing as the Government was in a hurry to implement it in July this year.

"I was a supporter of GST. Govt was in a hurry to implement it from July. Now, GSTN, which is the backbone, is failing," Yashwant said.

Yashwant also politely disagreed with the opinion put forth by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal that India is the backbone of the world's economy.

He also stressed that demonetisation was not a right move when the economy was weak.

"The effects of Modi's controversial move were yet to subside when GST served as the second biggest blow," he said.

Tags: sinking economy, yashwant sinha, indian economy, economic policy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


