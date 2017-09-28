Hyderabad: Arab nationals’ poor knowledge on English hits marriage fraud probe

HYDERABAD: The international women trafficking racket is getting bigger with the arrest of more foreign nationals. However, the police is finding it difficult to communicate with the Arabs nationals, who are proficient only in Arabic. There are no official interpreters for the city police and absence of translators is compounding the problem.

So far, eight Omani nationals and three Qatari nationals were caught for their alleged involvement in the racket. A few more will land in police net as the investigation progresses, police said.

The police is taking the help of local Arabic scholars and a few others to communicate with the Arabs.

“The foreigners, who are in our custody, are familiar with English to a certain extent. They are able to understand our questions but cannot reply,” said a police official associated with the investigation.

On the other hand, the police found out that the brokers, who were caught for facilitating the marriages, are familiar with English, Telugu, Urdu and Arabic. “The brokers are well versed in Arabic. They easily communicate with the foreign nationals in Arabic and some can also write the language,” said the police official.

Initially, the police banked on the brokers to extract information from the foreigners. Later, they dropped it, fearing collusion between the foreign nationals and the brokers. “When it comes to documents, we can send them to the translation bureau. How-ever, we cannot rely on anyone when it comes to questioning the accused. So we are writing to the government to provide us interpretors. Most probably we will be getting academicians from universities,” said DCP, south, V. Satyanararyana.