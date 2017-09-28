Andhra Pradesh blocks KCR visit to Kanakadurga temple for Dasara

Vijayawada: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will not be able to fulfil his wish of visiting the Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada this Dasara to present a nose ring in fulfilment of his vow.

Mr Rao had requested the temple to let him visit either on Mulanakshtram or Panchami or Dasami, but the AP CMO reportedly directed the authorities to schedule the visit after Dasara. The authorities suggested other days and Mr Rao duly postponed his visit, it is learnt.

On an earlier occasion, he had prayed at the temple and promised to offer a nose ring to Goddess Kanakadurga if Telangana state was formed. He has fulfilled his vow to Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala temple.

The AP state government doesn’t seem quite so interested in the visit just now as it hasn't given a single rupee to the temple even after announcing that Dasara would be a state festival. The tradition is to provide some financial aid to the temple if a festival is announced as a state festival.

The AP government hasn't made any contribution while the temple authorities are spending Rs 14 crore for celebrating Dasara.