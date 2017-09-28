 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane bats during the fourth ODI. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Kohli departs for 21 as India 3 down, Aussies strike back
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK symbol dispute: EC says no to Dhinakaran's plea for time to file docs

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 6:56 pm IST
The Election Commission said that the hearing would take place on October 6 as scheduled.
The Election Commission (EC) has rejected a plea of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to grant 15 days additional time to submit affidavits in the party symbol dispute case. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Election Commission (EC) has rejected a plea of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to grant 15 days additional time to submit affidavits in the party symbol dispute case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has rejected a plea of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to grant 15 days additional time to submit affidavits in the party symbol dispute case and said the hearing would take place on October 6 as scheduled.

The poll panel had last week set September 29 as the deadline for all parties concerned to submit documents ahead of the hearing.

"The EC has rejected the request of TTV Dhinakaran for extension of time for submission of documents and hearing. Therefore, the hearing will be held on October 6 as scheduled," an EC official said.

The commission has directed all involved in the dispute to submit the list of general council members and central executive committee members of the party as on December 5, 2016.

The two factions have so far submitted around 10 lakh papers as part of affidavits staking claim to the two leaves symbol and the title of the party.

The Madras High Court had earlier in September directed the EC to decide before October 31 the matter relating to the AIADMK symbol.

It had asked the EC to decide which faction enjoyed majority in the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and allot the symbol to it before October 31.

Prior to the merger, the two factions led by O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala had staked claim to the symbol.

The poll panel had frozen it, pending decision on their pleas.

Later, a large group of legislators led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy revolted against Sasikala, who is in jail in a graft case, and announced merger of the two factions.

Resolutions ousting Sasikala as interim general secretary and her nephew Dhinakaran as her deputy were also adopted at the party's general council meeting held on September 12.

On September 14, representatives of Dhinakaran had approached the EC urging it to declare as invalid the general council meeting, citing a high court order that said any decision taken at the impugned meeting will be subject to the final outcome in the appeal.

Tags: election commission, aiadmk, aiadmk party symbol case, two leaves symbol dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman gives birth inside hospital lift on her way to the delivery room

The woman was carried to a bed while the umbilical cord was still attached (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Australia, 4th ODI: David Warner marks his 100th ODI with century

Warner is the eighth batsman in world cricket to register a ton in his 100th ODI with West Indies' Gordon Greenidge being the first against Pakistan in 1988. (Photo:AP)
 

Nanny calls woman stingy after being caught drinking her breast milk

The nanny's previous employers let her take the leftover milk (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Kohli departs for 21 as India 3 down, Aussies strike back

Ajinkya Rahane bats during the fourth ODI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Are Australia watching? India's toe-crusher Jasprit Bumrah hits bulls eye in nets

Jasprit Bumrah has formed a formidable partnership with new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi 'singularly responsible' for damage to economy: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded that the government release a white paper on the state of Indian economy and list out measures to arrest the ‘free fall’. (Photo: PTI/File)

CRPF jawan hangs self in UP's Baghpat, blames wife

Posted in Delhi, Ravindra, 31, was on leave for the past 20 days, the Balauni police station incharge, Rajpal Singh, said. (Representational image)

Honeypreet's former husband alleges threat to life

Vishwas Gupta had expressed apprehension that that he might be killed for speaking against the Dera head.

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal charged with raping ex-colleague

The court has fixed November 21 as the next date for hearing in the case. In picture: Tarun Tejpal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Prove if Yashwant Sinha is wrong: Shiv Sena to BJP

The Shiv Sena dared the Centre to prove that the remarks of former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on the state of the economy were wrong and wondered what punishment awaited the BJP leader for going public with his views. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham