Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Banners renaming Haryana village to ‘Trump Sulabh Village’ removed

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 10:30 am IST
The organization renamed it after Trump to raise funds from US-based multi-national corporations and NRIs.
Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)
 Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)

Gurgaon: Days after an NGO declared renaming a village in Mewat after US President Donald Trump, the district administration onWednesday said the move was "illegal", forcing the organisation members to remove boards mentioning the new name.

The NGO, 'Sulabh', however, said it had written to the Haryana chief minister seeking permission to rename Merora village, about 45 km from here, as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.

Sources in the district administration said the organisation announced renaming the village to raise funds from US-based multi-national corporations and NRIs.

They said signage boards and banners carrying the new name of the village and image of Trump had been removed by the organisation.

On June 23, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak had announced renaming the village while launching various projects for all-round development of Marora panchayat in Haryana's Mewat region.

Sulabh vice-president Monika Jain said that Deputy Commissioner of Mewat M R Sharma had called her on Sunday and asked her to take permission before renaming the village.

"We have written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to grant us permission to rename the village," Jain said.

Marora village is home to nearly 1,800 people, mostly Muslims.

Tags: donald trump, trump sulabh village, haryana village
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung to sell off refurbished Galaxy Note 7s from July 7: reports

Citing industry sources, South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other news reports said Samsung would start selling refurbished devices with new batteries and updated software under the name Galaxy Note Fandom Edition (FE).
 

'To drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on right track’, engineer applies to be India coach

Upendra Nath Bramhachari, who works for a construction company, applied for Team India head coach role as the email address was available on BCCI's website. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected in US women's cricket team

Sindhuja Reddy would be wicket-keeper-batsman for America's women's cricket team, said Telangana government. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Facebook crosses 2 billion active monthly users

Facebook's growth has increasingly come from outside the US, Canada and Europe.
 

This ‘ungli’ is at society that's asking us to repress our voice: Ekta Kapoor

The entire cast of the film at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI seeks death for Mustafa Dossa, another convict

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993. (Photo: PTI)

3-nation tour: After sealing deals, forging new friendships, Modi returns home

After a series of programmes in three nations- Portugal, USA and the Netherlands, PM emplanes for Delhi. (Photo: PIB/Twitter)

3 Hurriyat (G) leaders detained by police for funding unrest in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders on the direction of the National Investigative Agency. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Post Wannacry, ransomware hits ops at container port

The JNPT official explained that JNPT is trying to help the company, but there is little that others can do as the problem is with the systems. (Photo: Twitter/Deepika Verma)

Mumbai: Murder case registered in jail inmate Shette's death case

Indrani has moved a special CBI court alleging that she was beaten up by the jail officials after the protest over Shette's death. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham