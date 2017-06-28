Telangana receives 54 per cent surplus rainfall in June, AP gets 51 per cent

The southwest monsoon has already covered the entire state, bringing moderate to heavy rains with very heavy showers at a few places. The onset of the monsoon was delayed by two days and arrived on June 12. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has received recorded 62 per cent excess normal rainfall for the month.

The average rainfall for June is 11 cm but the city has received 18 cm so far, unlike in 2016 when it was only 6 per cent excess.

Ranga Reddy district recorded 81 per cent surplus rainfall and Mahbubnagar 91 per cent.





Usually, the city gets a good amount of rain in July and August, but this year it has already received 180.3 mm (18 cm) as against the monthly mean of 111.2 mm (11cm).

Director of Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad Y.K. Reddy told this newspaper that there is no significant reason for the surplus rain. “Every monsoon is unique. The monsoon in AP and TS this year will see extreme rainfall events. This means that the two states, instead of receiving their average rainfall spread over four months, from June to September, can expect to get half the quantity in just one month.”

This phenomenon is called flash rains.

“Extreme rainfall events do not allow rainy days at a stretch but will include moderate to heavy rains for 24 hours and scanty rain in the rest of the days,” Mr Reddy said.

The state is under warning for heavy rainfall in all districts on June 28 and 29.

There is an active monsoon surge over TS, Vidarbha, Coastal AP and Odisha. Besides this, a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast. With the presence of this system, humid southerly-southwesterly winds are reaching the region, adding to moisture in the atmosphere.