Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Aadhaar for social schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jun 28, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:37 am IST
The bench said no order was necessary as the ASG had assured no one would be deprived of benefits.
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the government notification making it mandatory to furnish Aadhaar cards from July 1 to avail of social security benefits, including scholarships, right to food and mid-day meals.

A vacation bench of Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and Navin Sinha declined to pass any interim order, taking note of the submissions by additional solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that the cutoff date for those who don’t have Aadhaar cards had been extended till September 30.

He said no one would be deprived of benefits as they could provide alternate identification documents like voter ID cards, PAN or driving licences. The bench said no order was necessary as the ASG had assured no one would be deprived of benefits.

The bench, granting time to the Centre to file its reply, posted the matter for further hearing on July 7.

